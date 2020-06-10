Donald N. "Sonny" Campbell Jr.age 78 of Massillon, Ohio passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020 following a brief illness. He was born on July 31, 1941 in Dickson, Tenn., to the late Donald Sr. and Dimple Campbell. He was a graduate of Massillon Washington High School. Sonny retired from the Stark County Engineers Dept. Sonny had a passion for cars, especially Ford cars. You did not mention Chevy around him or you would hear about it. He loved racing and when at local race tracks, he could be found socializing in the pit area.Sonny is survived by his daughters, Dawn Marks and Dee Dee (Ron) Harter; sons, Donald "Scottie" Campbell and David (Carey) Campbell; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.A private family service will be held at Marshallville Cemetery. Arrangement entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.