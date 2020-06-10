Donald N. "Sonny" Campbell Jr.
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald N. "Sonny" Campbell Jr.

age 78 of Massillon, Ohio passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020 following a brief illness. He was born on July 31, 1941 in Dickson, Tenn., to the late Donald Sr. and Dimple Campbell. He was a graduate of Massillon Washington High School. Sonny retired from the Stark County Engineers Dept. Sonny had a passion for cars, especially Ford cars. You did not mention Chevy around him or you would hear about it. He loved racing and when at local race tracks, he could be found socializing in the pit area.

Sonny is survived by his daughters, Dawn Marks and Dee Dee (Ron) Harter; sons, Donald "Scottie" Campbell and David (Carey) Campbell; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A private family service will be held at Marshallville Cemetery. Arrangement entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vrabel Funeral Home
1425 S. Main Street
North Canton, OH 44720
330-452-4041
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved