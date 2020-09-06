Donald P. "Donnie" Smith
59, passed away on Aug. 31, 2020. He was born on July 21, 1961 the son of the late Joseph and Lynne Smith. Donnie enjoyed being outdoors especially camping with his family. He had a kind heart, sense of humor, and fun loving. Donnie had many accomplishments but his greatest was his love for his family. He will also be missed by all the many children he took under his wing over the years.
He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Smith and mother, Lynne Hensel. Donnie is survived by his best friend and loving wife of 34 years, Cindy Smith; children, Justin Smith, Clay Smith, and Emily Smith; grandsons whom he lovingly called "Meatballs", Jordan Smith and Carter Smith; and his four-legged best friend, Gretchen, his beloved German Shepherd.
A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020 at Nazir Grotto (1717- 6th St SW., Canton 44706) from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com
