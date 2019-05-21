|
|
Donald
Palmer Jr.
71, of Hartville went to be with the Lord on Thursday May 16, 2019 suddenly. Born in Bethesda, Md., on March 5, 1948 to the late Donald Sr. and Evelyn (Siber) Palmer. Served in the Marine Corp, had a degree in Computer System Tech. Enjoyed hunting, fishing and baseball games.
Preceded in death by wife, Sandra of 41 yrs. Survived by daughter, Shellie; sister, Donna Dishman.
Burial Thursday 10 a.m. at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Calling hours are 5 to 5:30 p.m. and services are 5:30 at Hartville Church of the Brethren. Memorials to the church.
Arnold 330-877-9364
www.arnoldfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on May 21, 2019