Donald Paul Gopp



August 6, 1955 – June 29, 2020



Age 64 of Hartville, Ohio died peacefully on June 29, 2020 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. A graduate of Lehman High School in Canton in 1973, Donald received two degrees in Criminal Justice from Kent State University. Born and raised a Lutheran, Don was a man of faith. Fondly and respectfully known as "Gopp the Cop", Don worked for the Hartville Police Department for 25 years. A dedicated police officer, his persistent efforts brought the Drug Abuse Resistance Education (D.A.R.E.) Program to Lake Township. He then served the Lake Local School District as the D.A.R.E. officer for many years and is remembered by countless former students for his presence and positive message. Later in his career he worked in the Fraud Unit of Key Bank in Cleveland. Don loved being "Officer Gopp" and was fiercely proud to serve his community. He was also the assistant coroner for Summit and Portage Counties. One of his claims to fame was his involvement in the infamous Jeffrey Dahmer Case in Bath, Ohio. Don's other passion was music. Not only was he "Officer Gopp the Cop" Don was also affectionately known as "Big Daddy", the front man and lead guitarist for his blues band, "Big Daddy and the Hoodoo Men". Don's love of the blues was contagious and has inspired many other aspiring musicians to take up the blues. One of the highlights of his life was meeting BB King. It has been said that simple music is the hardest to play, and the blues is simple music-to play the blues, one must reach deep down into the pain and suffering of their soul. "Big Daddy" Don expressed the sorrows and joys of life; the honesty and vulnerability of his blues music invited others to join him on the journey toward healing through music. After his retirement from the police force, Don worked at the Guitar Center of Fairlawn for 10 years and then his hometown Hartville Music Store for several years. Beloved by many for his optimistic spirit and outlook, welcoming and kind soul, fun and carefree personality, and his generous and humble heart, Don's wide circle of friends will miss him and his music. His many guitars are also counted among his circle of companions.



Don is preceded in death by his father, Lee Gopp; mother, Maxine; and brother, David. He is survived by his daughter, Rebecca (Gopp) Egli and grandchildren, Drew, Michael and Abbi; his half-sister, Marlo "Toby" Gopp of Indianapolis; and his cherished friends who became family, David and Sabrina Moore of Green.



A graveside memorial service will be held at Marlboro Cemetery on Friday, August 7 at 3:00 p.m. with the Rev. Amy Gopp officiating. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.



