Donald Paul Mauger, Jr.
Age 60, formerly of Massillon, passed away on Monday morning, March 9, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center. He was born January 4, 1960 in Canton, Ohio to the late Freida (Wallace) and Donald P. Mauger, Sr. Donald was a graduate of Massillon Washington High School, Class of 1979.
He is survived by his sister, Susan Mauger, of Massillon; and brother, Robert "Bob" Mauger of Barberton.
A private burial will be held at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. Arrangements under the direction of Karlo-Libby Funeral Home.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 10, 2020