Donald R. Colaner
Age 90, died Sunday. He was a life resident of Canton, graduate of Saint Joseph Catholic School, 1946 graduate of Timken Vocational High School and was a 1955 graduate of Purdue University. Don began his career as an Electrical Apprentice at Hilscher-Clarke Electric and retired as President. He also taught the electric trade at various schools. He was a member of Saint Joan of Arc Catholic Church, had been active in many community organizations and was a Korean War Army veteran.
Survived by his wife of 67 years, Pauline (Little) Colaner; daughters, Connie (John) VonDuhn and Paula (Jim) Needs; sons, Don (Debbie) Colaner, Doug (Kim) Colaner and Dan Colaner; son-in-law, Marty Hammond; 11 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brothers, Tom (Shirley) Colaner and Jerry (Robbie) Colaner and sister-in-law, Esther Houk. Preceded in death by a daughter, Nadene Hammond; parents, Nathan and Mary Colaner; sister, Doris Josten;and brother, Robert Colaner.
Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday at 10 a.m. at Saint Joan of Arc Catholic Church with Father G. David Weikart as celebrant. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Friends may call Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at the Lamiell Funeral Home and Friday from 9-10 a.m. at the Church. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Saint Joan of Arc Catholic Church. Condolences may be made to:
Published in The Repository on Apr. 23, 2019