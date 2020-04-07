|
Donald R. "Corky" Correlli
Corky passed away Friday evening at home after one last stroke, surrounded by his family. He enjoyed a long life full of family, friends, golf, and cigars. He will be sorely missed. He was preceded in death by his wife, Peri Correlli; parents, John Correlli and Victoria Vergaleto; as well as brothers, John and Michael and sisters, Alice, Alverta, Mary Louise, and Helen. He is survived by his daughter, Donna (James) Johns; step-daughter, Sharon (Ken) Kunkle; grandchildren, Laura Busby and Jared Busby; and great grandchildren, Jase Busby and Joslynn Busby. Also survived by loving extended family, including Wil Post, and Karah and Kooper Pritchard.
Corky served in the U.S. Army, and after was employed for years at Weber Dental. When they closed, he got what he considered his "big break" being hired at the Ford Motor Company in Canton. He retired from Ford's when they shut down the Canton factory but his allegiance to Ford never wavered. Everything Corky did, he did with the love and support of his family in mind. Corky was an avid golfer and played for years at Skyland Pines, as well as surrounding courses. He made so many friends on the course and cherished the groups he played with. He especially enjoyed when his friends would ante up his winnings after he had a good round. He was recognized for multiple holes-in-one during his career, the most recent one a 157 yard shot on the 9th hole at Skyline Pines using a 4 iron.
Private funeral services will be held at the Rossi Family Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or St Jude Children's Research Hospital, his two favorite charities.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 7, 2020