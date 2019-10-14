Home

Lamiell Funeral Home
1353 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH 44703
330-456-7375
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Lamiell Funeral Home
1353 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH 44703
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Saint Paul Catholic Church
North Canton, OH
Donald R. "Don" Cunningham

Donald R. "Don" Cunningham

age 87 died Saturday after a brief illness. Born in Hanoverton, he had lived in Minerva moving to Jackson Township in 1967. Don was a 1950 graduate of Minerva High School and was a retired construction machinery salesman. He was a member of Saint Paul Catholic Church (North Canton) where he was the recipient of the Volunteer of the Year Award in 2016, North Canton Council No. 3777 Knights of Columbus which he was a Past Grand Knight and Knight of the Year, Msgr. Graham assembly 4th Degree K. of C. and the North Canton Elks. Don was a Korean War Army veteran.

Survived by his wife of 68 years, Freda (Hustus) Cunningham, children, Richard (Treesa Goodwill) Cunningham, Lawrence (Raquel) Cunningham and Dawn (Robert) Stark, grandchildren, Elizabeth and Michael Stark and Kristen, Megan and Ryan Cunningham and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, James "Vern" (who died at the Battle of the Bulge) and Lucy Cunningham and sisters, Norma Jean Rogers and Helen Alcock.

Friends may call Friday from 6:30–8:30 p.m. at the Lamiell Funeral Home and will meet on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Saint Paul Catholic Church (North Canton) for a Mass of Christian Burial with Rev. John Keehner, J.C.L. as celebrant. Private burial will be in Sunset Hills Burial Park. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Saint Paul Catholic Church (North Canton). Condolences may be made to: www.lamiellfuneralhome.com

(Lamiell 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on Oct. 14, 2019
