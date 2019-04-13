|
Donald R. Eber
age 77 of Navarre, formerly of Massillon, passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019 at his residence surrounded by family. He was born July 15, 1941 in Massillon, the son of the late Thomas and Virginia (Behrendt) Eber. Don retired from Ecodyne MRM after 37 years of service. In his younger years he had also worked for the City of Massillon. He had a passion for auto body repair and painting. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Don is survived by his wife, Lou Eber; two sons, Tim (Jennifer) Eber, Mike (Jennifer) Ritterbeck; two daughters, Kelly (Mike) Province, Sherry Kaser; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; three sisters: Carolyn (Chuck) Mozden, Phyllis Eber (Sam Daut), Joyce Stroud. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by grandson, Jeffrey Kaser; great-granddaughter, Kimberly Getchey; brother-in-law, Keith Stroud.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Heitger Funeral Home - Massillon Chapel, 639 1st St. N.E., from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. A celebration of Don's life will follow at 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Sprenger Hospice, 3885 Oberlin Ave., Lorain, OH 44053 or Myers United Church of Christ, 2709 Pigeon Run Rd. S.W., Massillon, OH 44647. Condolences to the family may be made at: www.heitger.com
Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory, 330-833-3248
Published in The Repository on Apr. 13, 2019