Donald R. Grimes
89, of North Canton, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Don was born on July 26, 1930, in New Castle, PA, the son of the late John and Anna (Vanus) Grimes. He proudly served our country in the United States Marine Corp. He worked for Castrol Industrial as an engineer and retired after 10 years of service. Don enjoyed wood carving, fishing, and boating.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn. He is survived by his children: Wendy (William) Kearns, Michael Grimes, and Kristine (Rick) McMullen; grandchildren: William (Stacey) Kearns, Jr., Elizabeth (Dave) Weakley, Michael (Amanda) Grimes, Hannah Grimes, Kayleigh McMullen, and Katelyn McMullen; great -grandchildren, Jack and Declan; and longtime companion Dolores Boston.
A Celebration of Don's life will be held TODAY at 2 p.m. at the Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Northlawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends TODAY from 12 – 2 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the : . Messages of comfort and support may be sent to the family at: www.arnoldlynch.com
Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home
& Crematory, (330) 833-4839
Published in The Repository on Mar. 13, 2020