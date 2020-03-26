|
Donald R. Harwig
age 82 of Massillon, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020 following a long period of declining health. He was born May 8, 1937, in Akron, Iowa, son of the late Bernard and Aleen (Cummins) Harwig. Don proudly served in the Navy for four years during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of V.F.W. Post #3124. Don was a Massillon fireman for 30 years and had served as assistant chief. He had also served as Massillon auditor for a year. In his retirement he was President and financial director of the Lions Lincoln Theater. He was a member and past president of the Massillon Lions Club, a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, and K of C Council #554. More recently he served as President of Massillon Main Street and was Holiday Parade President for 18 years. Don's favorite place to be was Smiley's Restaurant.
Don is survived by his wife of 28 years, Sharla Ryder Harwig; sons, Donald J. (Cindy) Harwig and Scott Harwig; step son, Scott (Jeanne) Ryder; daughter, Deborah Harwig and step daughter, Kelly Ann Ryder; brother, Dennis (Mary Ann) Harwig, three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Bill Harwig, Cary Paul Harwig and Robert "Bobby" Harwig and sisters, Beverly Harwig and Kay Smith.
Due to the current health care quarantine requirements, there will be no services at this time. A public Memorial service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Lions Lincoln Theater, 156 Lincoln Way East, Massillon, Ohio, 44646. Condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com
