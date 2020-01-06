Home

Rose Hill Burial Park
3653 W Market St
Akron, OH 44333
(330) 665-1700
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rose Hill Burial Park
3653 W Market St
Akron, OH 44333
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
11:30 AM
Rose Hill Burial Park
3653 W Market St
Akron, OH 44333
DONALD R. LEUCHTAG Sr.


1933 - 2020
DONALD R. LEUCHTAG Sr. Obituary
Donald R. Leuchtag, Sr.

age 86, of Medina, passed away on January 3, 2020 surrounded by family. Donald was born in Akron, Ohio, on August 14, 1933; graduate of South High School in Akron, OH., earned his Bachelor's from Miami University and Master's from the University of Chicago. He was the owner of The R.L Edwards Co. He was a lifelong learner as a reader and history buff. He was a sailor of the Great Lakes, the whole eastern seaboard and the Mediterranean. He lived his life his way, on his terms, and made lifelong friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Lois; his wife, Barbara of 55 years.

Survived by his son, Donald R. Leuchtag, Jr. (Melissa) and daughter, Heather Milicevic (Miro); grandchildren: Erik Milicevic, Kristin (Mark), Arin; cousins Iris, Emery, Emilie, and Roger. The Family wishes to thank the staff of Cleveland Clinic (main campus) for their wonderful care and Dr. Jason Valent and his staff.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Haven Rest, 175 E. Market St., Akron, OH; and the Temple Shalom, 4630 Pine Ridge Rd., Naples, FL 34419. Family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 7th., from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m., with the Funeral Service on Wednesday, January 8th., at 11:30 a.m. at the Rose Hill Funeral Home, 3653 W. Market St., Akron, OH 44333. Memories on condolences may be shared at:

www.rosehillbp.com

Rose Hill Funeral Home, 330-665-1700
Published in The Repository on Jan. 6, 2020
