Donald R.
Leuchtag, Sr.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Haven Rest, 175 E. Market St., Akron, OH; and the Temple Shalom, 4630 Pine Ridge Rd., Naples, FL 34419.
Family will receive friends on (TODAY) Tuesday, January 7th., from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m., with the Funeral Service on Wednesday, January 8th., at 11:30 a.m. at the Rose Hill Funeral Home, 3653 W. Market St., Akron, OH 44333.
Memories on condolences may be shared at:
www.rosehillbp.com
Rose Hill Funeral Home,
330-665-1700
Published in The Repository on Jan. 7, 2020