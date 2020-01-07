Home

Rose Hill Burial Park
3653 W Market St
Akron, OH 44333
(330) 665-1700
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rose Hill Burial Park
3653 W Market St
Akron, OH 44333
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
11:30 AM
Rose Hill Burial Park
3653 W Market St
Akron, OH 44333
DONALD R. LEUCHTAG Sr.


1933 - 2020
DONALD R. LEUCHTAG Sr. Obituary
Donald R.

Leuchtag, Sr.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Haven Rest, 175 E. Market St., Akron, OH; and the Temple Shalom, 4630 Pine Ridge Rd., Naples, FL 34419.

Family will receive friends on (TODAY) Tuesday, January 7th., from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m., with the Funeral Service on Wednesday, January 8th., at 11:30 a.m. at the Rose Hill Funeral Home, 3653 W. Market St., Akron, OH 44333.

Memories on condolences may be shared at:

www.rosehillbp.com

Rose Hill Funeral Home,

330-665-1700
Published in The Repository on Jan. 7, 2020
