Donald R. Nelson
The family will greet friends at Bacher Funeral Home, 3250 Greenwich Rd., Norton, OH 44203 on Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 9 to 11 a.m., with a service beginning at 11 a.m. Pastor Jon George officiating. Interment will be held at Newman's Creek Cemetery, North Lawrence, OH.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army of Stark County, 420 Market Ave S. Canton, OH 44710.
Published in The Repository on June 28, 2019