Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bacher Funeral Home
3250 Greenwich Road
Norton, OH 44203
(330) 825-3633
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bacher Funeral Home
3250 Greenwich Road
Norton, OH 44203
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Bacher Funeral Home
3250 Greenwich Road
Norton, OH 44203
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DONALD NELSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DONALD R. NELSON


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DONALD R. NELSON Obituary
Donald R. Nelson

The family will greet friends at Bacher Funeral Home, 3250 Greenwich Rd., Norton, OH 44203 on Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 9 to 11 a.m., with a service beginning at 11 a.m. Pastor Jon George officiating. Interment will be held at Newman's Creek Cemetery, North Lawrence, OH.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army of Stark County, 420 Market Ave S. Canton, OH 44710.

Funeral home map, directions, and the Nelson Family Condolence Book are available at the funeral home website.

Bacher-Norton,

(330) 825-3633
Published in The Repository on June 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now