DONALD RHODES
DONALD R. (TOM) RHODES

DONALD R. (TOM) RHODES

DONALD R. (TOM) RHODES Obituary
Donald R. (Tom) Rhodes

81, born May 14, 1938, in Canton, Ohio, lost his brave battle with Prostate Cancer on April 6, 2020. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Oma and Dennis Rhodes; his daughters, Diana Rhodes, Donna Hinkle; and his five siblings.

Survived by his four loving children: Sandy Rhodes-Coberly, her husband, Hook Coberly, James Rhodes, his wife, Debbie Rhodes, Sherry Gamertsfelder, her husband, Mark Gamertsfelder and Denise Rhodes. Admired by his grandchildren: Mark Fernandez, Stacy Rodgers, Sarah Rhodes, James Rhodes, Josh Minor and Zach Gamertsfelder; his five great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, many close childhood friends; and his beloved cat, Kooty. Tom's favorite pass times included many road trips on his Goldwing, Nascar Racing, Classic Country Music, Crossword Puzzles and reminiscing with his Canton South Buddies.

A private Celebration of Life will be announced to his family and close friends at a later date. The Reed Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.

Published in The Repository on Apr. 10, 2020
