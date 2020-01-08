The Repository Obituaries
Spidell Funeral Homes, Inc. - Brewster Chapel
209 Chestnut Street, N.W.
Brewster, OH 44613
(330) 767-3737
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Donald R. "Red" Satterfield


1932 - 2020
Donald R. "Red" Satterfield Obituary
Donald R. "Red" Satterfield

87, of Brewster, died Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. He was born in Worthington, W.Va., on Dec. 23, 1932 to the late Russell and Maggie (O'Dell) Satterfield and married Laura M. Jett on May 17, 1955 and she survives. He was a US Army Veteran and retired in 1984 from the former Republic Steel in Massillon.

He is survived by sons, Randy (Denise) Satterfield of Paris, Richard "Rick" (Jan) Satterfield of Spartanburg, S.C., and Charles "Rusty" (Michelle) Satterfield of Malvern; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-granddaughter. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Archie, Dale and Harry Satterfield; and a sister, Maxine Shaffer.

Friends may call Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at the Spidell Funeral Home in Brewster. Family graveside services with military honors will be held at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery.

Published in The Repository on Jan. 8, 2020
