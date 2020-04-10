Home

GOTSCHALL HUTCHISON FUNERAL HOME, INC. - MINERVA
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
(330) 868-4900
Donald Slagle
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Liberty Cemetery
Minerva, OH
Donald R. Slagle

Age 89, of Minerva, died Wednesday, April 8, 2020 in Aultman Hospital. He was born Sept. 9, 1930 in Minerva to Harmon and Ruth (Zinninger) Slagle. He was a Roller Grinder at Timken Co. for 43 years, a brick layer for Crowl Lumber and a lifetime farmer. He graduated from Minerva High School in 1948 and was part of the Naval Air Reserve for 6 ½ years. He was a member of the Canton Baptist Temple and was involved in the faith builders Sunday school class and a former bus driver. He was also a member of Tubal Lodge #551 F&AM.

He is survived by his wife, Donna (Green) Slagle, whom he married June 15, 1951; two daughters, Karen Slagle of Canton, Julie Henson of Paris; two sons, Richard (Sheila) Slagle of Raleigh, N.C., John Slagle (Kim Carbone) of Minerva; a sister, Lois Wood of California; five grandchildren, Sherry (Matthew) Moyer, Todd (Brandie) Slagle, Katie (Jason) Akers, Seth Slagle and Sydney Slagle and six great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by a son-in-law, Jim Henson; two brothers, Paul and Ray Slagle.

A graveside service will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Liberty Cemetery in Minerva with Rev. Jake Tovissi officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Camp Chof, Canton Baptist Temple 515 Whipple Ave NW, Canton OH 44708. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Repository on Apr. 10, 2020
