|
|
Rev. Donald Ray Rice
Age 93, of Paris, went home to be with the Lord, Tuesday, July 9, 2019. He was born July 20, 1925 in San Diego, Calf. to Herbert Ray and Iva Lucille (Clow) Rice. He was the minister at Paris Israel Lutheran Church in Paris from 1968-1987 and an interim pastor for St. Martin's Lutheran Church in Malvern from 1987-1989. Now retired, he is a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in New Franklin. Served on many boards including Lutheran Bible Camp, Lutheran Memorial Camp, Camp Frederick and St. Luke's Lutheran Community.
He is survived by a wife of 37 years, Rachel Faye (Myers) (Reed) Rice whom he married July 26, 1981; three daughters, Mary Morgan of Minerva, Hope (Slater) Raub of Louisville, Martha (Jeremy) Lynch of San Diego, Calf.; four sons, Paul (Meg) Rice of Cheney, Kan., Mark (Joyce) Rice of Elyria, James (Debora) Rice of West Unity, Ohio, John Rice of Alvordton, Ohio; three step sons, John Reed of Paris, James (Jacki) Reed of Alliance, Dennis Reed of Paris., a sister, June Benson of San Diego, Calf.; 22 grandchildren; 29 great grandchildren; rwo great-great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he preceded in death by his first wife of 29 years, Miriam (Eibling) Rice in 1977; a daughter, Faith Hall, a sister, Carol Rice Saylor.
Funeral services will be Monday at 11:00 a.m. in St. John's Lutheran Church in Minerva with Bishop Abraham Allende and Rev. Diana Thompson officiating. Burial will be in Liberty Cemetery. Calling hours will be Sunday from 3:00-5:00 p.m. at the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva and one hour prior at the church. Those wishing to share their condolences, may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church.
"Living for Jesus"
Gotschall-Hutchison 330-868-4900
Published in The Repository on July 11, 2019