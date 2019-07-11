Home

POWERED BY

Services
GOTSCHALL HUTCHISON FUNERAL HOME, INC. - MINERVA
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
(330) 868-4900
For more information about
Donald Rice
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
GOTSCHALL HUTCHISON FUNERAL HOME, INC. - MINERVA
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
View Map
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John's Lutheran Church
Minerva, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John's Lutheran Church
Minerva, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Rice
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rev. Donald Ray Rice


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rev. Donald Ray Rice Obituary
Rev. Donald Ray Rice

Age 93, of Paris, went home to be with the Lord, Tuesday, July 9, 2019. He was born July 20, 1925 in San Diego, Calf. to Herbert Ray and Iva Lucille (Clow) Rice. He was the minister at Paris Israel Lutheran Church in Paris from 1968-1987 and an interim pastor for St. Martin's Lutheran Church in Malvern from 1987-1989. Now retired, he is a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in New Franklin. Served on many boards including Lutheran Bible Camp, Lutheran Memorial Camp, Camp Frederick and St. Luke's Lutheran Community.

He is survived by a wife of 37 years, Rachel Faye (Myers) (Reed) Rice whom he married July 26, 1981; three daughters, Mary Morgan of Minerva, Hope (Slater) Raub of Louisville, Martha (Jeremy) Lynch of San Diego, Calf.; four sons, Paul (Meg) Rice of Cheney, Kan., Mark (Joyce) Rice of Elyria, James (Debora) Rice of West Unity, Ohio, John Rice of Alvordton, Ohio; three step sons, John Reed of Paris, James (Jacki) Reed of Alliance, Dennis Reed of Paris., a sister, June Benson of San Diego, Calf.; 22 grandchildren; 29 great grandchildren; rwo great-great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he preceded in death by his first wife of 29 years, Miriam (Eibling) Rice in 1977; a daughter, Faith Hall, a sister, Carol Rice Saylor.

Funeral services will be Monday at 11:00 a.m. in St. John's Lutheran Church in Minerva with Bishop Abraham Allende and Rev. Diana Thompson officiating. Burial will be in Liberty Cemetery. Calling hours will be Sunday from 3:00-5:00 p.m. at the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva and one hour prior at the church. Those wishing to share their condolences, may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church.

"Living for Jesus"

Gotschall-Hutchison 330-868-4900
Published in The Repository on July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of GOTSCHALL HUTCHISON FUNERAL HOME, INC. - MINERVA
Download Now