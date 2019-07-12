Home

GOTSCHALL HUTCHISON FUNERAL HOME, INC. - MINERVA
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
(330) 868-4900
Donald Rice
Calling hours
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
GOTSCHALL HUTCHISON FUNERAL HOME, INC. - MINERVA
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John's Lutheran Church
Minerva, OH
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John's Lutheran Church
Minerva, OH
Rev. Donald Ray Rice


1925 - 2019
Rev. Donald Ray Rice Obituary
Rev. Donald

Ray Rice

Funeral services will be Monday at 11:00 a.m. in St. John's Lutheran Church in Minerva with Bishop Abraham Allende and Rev. Diana Thompson officiating. Burial will be in Liberty Cemetery. Calling hours will be Sunday from 3:00-5:00 p.m. at the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva and one hour prior at the church. Those wishing to share their condolences, may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church.

"Living for Jesus"

Gotschall-Hutchison

330-868-4900
Published in The Repository on July 12, 2019
