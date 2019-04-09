|
Donald Ray Vaughn
age 95, of Harmony, PA, passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 while under the care of Good Samaritan
Hospice in Wexford. Born April 27, 1923 in Canton, OH, he was the son of the late Ray William Vaughn and Lila Parr Vaughn. Don was a 1947 graduate of the Coast Guard Academy and actively served from 1947-1974, attaining the rank of Captain. He was a member of the Coast Guard Alumni and Military Officers Association of American in Virginia, serving as its first president. He flew both fixed wing aircraft and helicopters and, for pleasure, flew a Mooney aircraft up to his 94th birthday. Don was an avid golfer. He will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered.
Don leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Jean C. Vaughn of Harmony, whom he married on March 8, 1999; his children: Jonathan (Eilene) Vaughn of Lewis, DE, Martha (Dan) Bath of Seattle, WA, Ann (Jim) Bullock of Burke, VA, and Philip (William) Vaughn of Washington
D.C.; his step-children: Edward (Christina) Zukowski of Copley, OH, Wayne (Saeunn) Zukowski of Edinboro, PA, and Le'Anne Rosthauser of Harmony, PA; four grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Barry; his grandson, Andrew Vaughn, as well as a step-daughter, Melanie Rosthauser.
Don will be laid to rest with full military honors at
Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, VA. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home, Inc., 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople, PA 16063. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at:
www.boylanfuneralservices.com
Boylan Funeral Home, Inc., (724)452-8005
Published in The Repository on Apr. 9, 2019