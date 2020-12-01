Donald Reedage 67, of Canton, passed away on Saturday Nov. 28, 2020 in the comfort of his home. He was born in Barnesville, Ohio on Jan. 30, 1953 to Miles and Wilma (Stackpole) Reed. He was a retired carpenter who enjoyed the outdoors.He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Angela (Oluich); daughter, Marie (Aaron) Evans; grandsons, Eli and Emerson; sisters, Betty (Neil) Solomon, Barb (Roger) Bugh, Patty West, Nancy (Tom) Benner; and other relatives and friends.Condolences may be made to the family.Arnold 330-456-7291