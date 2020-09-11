1/1
Donald Scott Angelo
1961 - 2020
Donald Scott Angelo 1961-2020

On September 8th of this year, Donald S. Angelo of Beach City, Ohio went home to join his father whom proceeded him in death. He was born in Canton Ohio to Don and Shirly Angelo on March 1, 1961. He was maintenance mechanic who enjoyed spending time with his family, cooking, and outside doing yard work and gardening.

Don is survived by his mother, Shirly Angelo; partner, Nancy Youngman; son, Scott (Megan) Angelo; daughter, Amanda Angelo; granddaughter, Alivia Angelo; two sisters; one brother; three nephews; two nieces; five great nephews; two great nieces. He is also survived by his adopted family; two sons; one daughter; one granddaughter; one grandson; and one great grandson, "Row Row" Rowan Coffman.

Family and Friends may call on Monday September 14th from 4 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. at True Hope Community Fellowship (11668 Millersburg Rd. S.W., Massillon, Ohio 44647). Services will be held immediately after at 5 p.m. with Pastor Terry Hunka officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to True Hope Community Fellowship. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.

Published in The Repository on Sep. 11, 2020.
