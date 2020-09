Or Copy this URL to Share

Donald Scott



Angelo



Family and Friends may call (TOMORROW) Monday September 14th from 4 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. at True Hope Community Fellowship (11668 Millersburg Rd S.W., Massillon, Ohio 44647). Services will be held immediately after at 5 p.m.with Pastor Terry Hunka officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to True Hope Community Fellowship. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.



