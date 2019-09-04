|
|
Donald Shetler
93, of Navarre, passed away peacefully with his family at his side, on Saturday morning, August 31, 2019. Born in Navarre, May 14, 1926, a son to the late Walter F. and Lina (Forbes) Shetler, Don had been a Navarre resident his entire life. Enlisting in the Navy before finishing high school, Don served his entire enlistment aboard the USS Dickens (APA161), stationed in the south Pacific. He earned the rating of SF3C and participated in the amphibious landings of the 5th Marines on Iwo Jima and Okinawa and delivered the many of the first American Occupational Forces to the Japanese home islands following the surrender of Japan. Following his naval service, Don worked for the former Republic Steel Corp. in Massillon – retiring after 42 years of faithful service. At the same time, he continued his own business which he maintained for more than 50 years, Don Shetler Water Well Drilling in Navarre. Never idle for too long, he never really retired, working also in local real estate and land development. When he did find time to call his own, he turned his energy and enthusiasm toward the hobby of classic and antique cars. He also enjoyed traveling and was active in the Navarre VFW post 5047.
A loving and devoted husband, a proud dad and grandpa and a treasured uncle, Don is predeceased by his parents; his sister, Helen; brother, Paul; and an infant daughter, Mona. He is survived by his wife, Ann (Erdely) Shetler – they would have celebrated 70 years together in November; their daughter, Jean (Dr. Joel) Schwartz, of Canton and son, Greg Shetler, of Navarre; grandchildren, Dr. Ryan (Dr. Rachel) Schwartz, of Broadview Heights, Sarah (Joe) Denzinger, of Garrettsville and Dr. Laura Schwartz, of Athens, Ohio. Also surviving is a host of nieces and nephews, in particular, a special niece, Patti Bucci; and a dear sister-in-law, Mrs. Louise Domingue.
Funeral services will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. Friday, September 6, 2019, at Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Navarre. Fr. Tom Bishop will officiate and burial with military honors will follow in Union Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive condolences on Thursday evening, from 6-8:00 p.m. and 30 minutes before the funeral, from 9:30-10:00 a.m. Friday morning, in the funeral home. They have also suggested memorial contributions made to the . To sign our on-line guestbook, please visit, www.atkinsonfeucht.com.
330-879-5433
Published in The Repository on Sept. 4, 2019