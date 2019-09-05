Home

Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral & Crematory Services
23 E Wooster St
Navarre, OH 44662
(330) 879-5433
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
DONALD SHETLER Obituary
Donald Shetler

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. Friday, September 6, 2019, at Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Navarre. Fr. Tom Bishop will officiate and burial with military honors will follow in Union Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive condolences on Thursday evening, from 6-8:00 p.m. and 30 minutes before the funeral, from 9:30-10:00 a.m. Friday morning, in the funeral home. They have also suggested memorial contributions made to the . To sign our on-line guestbook, please visit,

330-879-5433
Published in The Repository on Sept. 5, 2019
