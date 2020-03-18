|
Donald Storsin
89, of Canton, passed away Friday, March 13th, at his home unexpectedly. Born on April 27, 1930 in East Canton. A member of the former St Pauls Catholic Church of Canton. Employed at The Timken Company for 20 plus years and as a route driver for Nickels Bakery for many years. Served in the U.S. Army as an MP during the Korean Conflict.
Preceded in death by mother, Elizabeth (Poulis) Leotti; father, Joseph Storsin and wife, Stella (Smith) Storsin, died Sept. 12, 2013. Survived by two daughters, Candace (Nick Housos) Haggerty, of Canton, Tonya (Tam) Ridner, of Cincinnati; two sons, Paul (Dodie) Storsin, Donnie Storsin, all of Canton; grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at a later date. You may add your condolences on our website: www.waltnersimchak.com.
