|
|
Donald Thomas Longfield
On February 5, 2020, we lost an American hero when First Sergeant Donald Thomas Longfield died in Ravenna. He was born in El Dorado, AR to parents Thomas and Frances Anne Longfield. Don was a highly decorated career soldier who dedicated his entire life to service in the U.S. Army and the U.S. Army National Guard. He spent over 30 years in the Armed Forces spanning five tours in Bosnia, Iraq and Afghanistan. He was awarded with the Legion of Merit, two Bronze Stars, the Combat Infantryman Badge and many other honors, but the accomplishment he was most proud of was that his leadership brought every single one of his soldiers home alive.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and is survived by his wife of 31 years, Donna Longfield of Tulsa; son, Zachary Longfield of Tulsa, daughter, Sarah Longfield (Davell Walden, Jr.) of New York; and grandson, Davell Walden III. Also left to mourn are sisters: Linda Gerber (Vernal) of Olathe, KS and Susan Longfield Karr of Cincinnati; brothers, William James Longfield of Draper, Utah and James William Longfield of Chicago; sisters-in-law, Linda Robish of Virginia and Barbara Sarbak (Dennis) of Massillon; brother-in-law, John Leonard of North Canton; aunts, Loretta Coogan (Alan) of Kent and Mary Lou Baltrinic of Akron; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be SUNDAY, February 9th., from 6-8 p.m. at Bissler & Sons Funeral Home, 628 West Main Street, Kent, OH 44240. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. MONDAY, February 10th., at Saint Patrick Catholic Church, 313 N. Depeyster Street in Kent, with Fr. Richard Pentello officiating. Interment with military honors at Fort Gibson National Cemetery at Fort Gibson, OK. To Share a Memory, Leave a Condolence, Light a Candle or Send Flowers, visit the Tribute Wall at:
www.bisslerandsons.com
Bissler & Sons Funeral Home, 330-673-5857
Published in The Repository on Feb. 9, 2020