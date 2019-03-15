|
Donald V. Krabill
85, of Alliance, passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Born on July 17, 1933 in Maximo, Ohio to Allen and Della Krabill, he lived in Alliance all his life. A 1951 graduate of Louisville High School, Donald was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Maximo. He served our country in the U.S. Army and was a member of the American Legion, Post 166. Donald was employed at Columbia Gas of Ohio for 46 years and retired in 1997. He was a member of the Washington Ruritan Club for over 50 years and served as treasurer for more than 20 years. Donald enjoyed bowling, gardening and lawn work, and especially loved watching his grandchildren's sporting events.
Survivors include his wife, Vivian M. (Frank) Krabill, whom he married on July 17, 1965; three sons, Kevin Krabill of Alliance, David (Paige) Krabill of Hudson and Aaron (Roxana) Krabill of Bingham Farms, Mich; his daughter, Kristy (Chris) Schillig of Louisville; six grandchildren, Jacob Schillig, Emma Schillig, Daniel Krabill, Kate Krabill, Nicholas Krabill and Michael Krabill; a brother-in-law, Ed Pugh; a sister-in-law, Francis Krabill; and nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death was his father, Allen Krabill; his mother, Della Krabill Taylor; step father, Joe Taylor; a sister, Berdine Pugh; and three brothers, Wilford, Wayne and Ivan Krabill.
The family will receive friends on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 6 p.m.-9 p.m. at Sharer-Stirling-Skivolocke Funeral Home. There will be a Washington Ruritan Club Service on Friday, at 5:30 p.m. at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Maximo, with Rev. Joseph Ruggieri as celebrant. Burial will immediately follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Maximo. Memorial contributions are suggested to Washington Ruritan Club, 524 Brookfield Circle, Louisville, OH 44641 or to St. Joseph Catholic Church, PO Box 219, Maximo, OH 44650. You are invited to view Donald's tribute wall, offer condolences and share memories at www.sharerfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are by the Sharer-Stirling-Skivolocke Funeral Home.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 15, 2019