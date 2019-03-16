|
|
|
Donald V. Krabill
The family will receive friends on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 6 p.m.-9 p.m. at Sharer-Stirling-Skivolocke Funeral Home. There will be a Washington Ruritan Club Service on Friday, at 5:30 p.m. at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Maximo, with Rev. Joseph Ruggieri as celebrant. Burial will immediately follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Maximo. Memorial contributions are suggested to Washington Ruritan Club, 524 Brookfield Circle, Louisville, OH 44641 or to St. Joseph Catholic Church, PO Box 219, Maximo, OH 44650. You are invited to view Donald's tribute wall, offer condolences and share memories at www.sharerfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are by the Sharer-Stirling-Skivolocke Funeral Home.
Sharer-Stirling-Skivolocke Funeral Home,
330-823-2159
Published in The Repository on Mar. 16, 2019
