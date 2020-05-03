DONALD W. COWLING
1937 - 2020
Donald W. Cowling

went home to be with the Lord on May 1, 2020. Born July 16, 1937. He retired from The Timken Company after 43 years of service.

He is survived by Betty, his loving wife of 40 years. Donald is also survived by his children: Donald (Barb), Richard, David (Tina), Daniel (Kandy), Ruby, and his step-children: Judi King (Mike), John Murphy (Janie), Kathleen Murphy-Klamut (Mike) and Mary Murphy-Kutchin. A devoted believer in Jesus, Donald was an active member of the Sanctuary Church of God in East Canton.

Private services will be held with burial in Warstler Cemetery. To share a memory or send condolences, visit us at: www.SchneebergerFuneral.com

Published in The Repository on May 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Schneeberger Funeral Home
2222 Fulton Road N.W.
Canton, OH 44709
(330) 456-8237
