|
|
Donald W. Klotz
Age 94, of Malvern, died Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019 in the Canton Christian Home. He was born Aug. 14, 1925 in Osnaburg to John and Rosa (Hershey) Klotz. He was a longtime farmer and had worked at Cronin China in Minerva, Good Roads Machinery in Minerva, Robertsville Brick and Structural Stoneware in Minerva. He is a member of the Malvern First Christian Church.
He is survived by 5 sisters, Doris Chiurco of Malvern, Elsie Borland of Canton, Carol (Clarence) Grindstaff of Carrollton, Darlene (James) Steffey of Minerva, Barbara (James) Franks of Canton; brother Glenwood (Sharon) Klotz of Minerva; Numerous nephews and nieces and great nieces and great nephews. He is preceded in death by 2 sisters, Betty Dominick and Marilyn Klotz and 2 brothers, Marion and Leroy Klotz.
Funeral services will be Friday at 3:00 pm in Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home with Pastor Jeff Franks officiating. Burial will be in the Center Church of the Brethren Cemetery in Louisville. Calling hours will be one hour prior to services from 2-3 pm at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Canton Christian Home or the Malvern Public Library. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.
Gotschall-Hutchison
330-868-4900
Published in The Repository on Aug. 29, 2019