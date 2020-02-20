|
|
Donald W. Lebo
Age 91 of Jackson Twp., passed away at Rose Lane on Monday, February 17, 2020 following a period of declining health. He was born "at home" in Canton on July 23, 1928, the son of the late Russell and Marion (Stoner) Lebo. Don was a 1946 graduate of Timken High School and was a veteran having served two years in Alaska in the Army. Don started working at Griscom Russell Co., in 1955 as a draftsman and retired from Babcock and Wilcox where he was an engineer until 1987. He was a member of Real Hope Church, formerly McDonaldsville United Methodist. Don was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed deer hunting, fishing in Canada, camping, and Ham Radio, K8DON. He and his late wife belonged to Hi-Lo and Shasta Camping Clubs and traveled extensively. They enjoyed the companionship of several German Shepherds over the years.
Donald is survived by son, Dennie Lebo; half brothers, Rusty (Lynn) Lebo, Herb (Marilyn) Lebo, Danny Lebo and Ted Lebo; half sister, Debbie (Rick) Bergmann and several nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Betty Jean (Goodrich) Lebo who passed away in 2013; and his son, Donald Jr. who passed away in 2014.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Heitger Funeral Home - Jackson Chapel, 5850 Wales Ave NW at 4 p.m. with Pastor Jamie Walters officiating. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Heitger Funeral Home - Jackson Chapel, 5850 Wales Ave NW, from 2 to 4 p.m. Private burial will be at Sunset Hills Burial Park. The family requests no flowers. Memorials may be made in Don's memory to Real Hope Church, 7641 Wales Ave. N.W., N. Canton, OH 44720. The family would like to extend their thanks to the staff of Rose Lane for the love and care of their father. Condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com
Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory - Jackson Chapel 330-830-0148
Published in The Repository on Feb. 20, 2020