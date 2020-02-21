|
Donald W. Lebo
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Heitger Funeral Home - Jackson Chapel, 5850 Wales Ave NW at 4 p.m. with Pastor Jamie Walters officiating. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Heitger Funeral Home - Jackson Chapel, 5850 Wales Ave NW, from 2 to 4 p.m. Private burial will be at Sunset Hills Burial Park. The family requests no flowers. Memorials may be made in Don's memory to Real Hope Church, 7641 Wales Ave. N.W., N. Canton, OH 44720. The family would like to extend their thanks to the staff of Rose Lane for the love and care of their father. Condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com
Published in The Repository on Feb. 21, 2020