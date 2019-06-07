|
|
Donald W. Phares 1947-2019
Age 72, passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019. He was born on April 20, 1947 in Massillon, Ohio and graduated from Jackson High School. Don and his brother, Jim, worked at and co-owned the family business, The Quality Dry Cleaners, which was started in 1947 by their parents. On November 18, 1984 Don married Gail Lilley from Canton, Ohio and in 1987 their daughter, Sara, was born. They started their small farm, Galewinds Farm, in East Canton, Ohio where he loved working on the property and growing, cooking and canning their harvest. Don also loved photography and had a great appreciation for art and music. He enjoyed being a 4-H advisor and active in the Stark County horse program.
Don is survived by his wife, Gail and their daughter, Sara and Matt (Schuster); brother, Jim and Jane (Bethel) and nephew, Jason. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harley and Ella Phares and his aunts, Faye Babetzki and Grace (Jack Elliott).
In keeping with Don's wishes, no services will be held, and the family will celebrate his life privately. Condolences can be shared with the family online at
www.paqueletfalk.com
Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home & Crematory
330-875-2811
Serving Ohio Families Since 1867
Published in The Repository on June 7, 2019