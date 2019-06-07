Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home
303 S Chapel St
Louisville, OH 44641
(330) 875-2811
Resources
More Obituaries for DONALD PHARES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DONALD W. PHARES


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
DONALD W. PHARES Obituary
Donald W. Phares 1947-2019

Age 72, passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019. He was born on April 20, 1947 in Massillon, Ohio and graduated from Jackson High School. Don and his brother, Jim, worked at and co-owned the family business, The Quality Dry Cleaners, which was started in 1947 by their parents. On November 18, 1984 Don married Gail Lilley from Canton, Ohio and in 1987 their daughter, Sara, was born. They started their small farm, Galewinds Farm, in East Canton, Ohio where he loved working on the property and growing, cooking and canning their harvest. Don also loved photography and had a great appreciation for art and music. He enjoyed being a 4-H advisor and active in the Stark County horse program.

Don is survived by his wife, Gail and their daughter, Sara and Matt (Schuster); brother, Jim and Jane (Bethel) and nephew, Jason. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harley and Ella Phares and his aunts, Faye Babetzki and Grace (Jack Elliott).

In keeping with Don's wishes, no services will be held, and the family will celebrate his life privately. Condolences can be shared with the family online at

www.paqueletfalk.com

Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home & Crematory

330-875-2811

Serving Ohio Families Since 1867
Published in The Repository on June 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now