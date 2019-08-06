|
Donald W. Schneider
a 33rd Degree Mason, passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019 after a brief illness. His last days were spent at the Aultman Compassionate Care Center where he was joined by clergy, friends and family to celebrate his life. For those who knew Don, we are not burdened by his death but rather stand in awe of a life well-lived. Don Schneider was the second child of Merlin and Sara (Wike) Schneider and was born May 8, 1930. A child of the depression, he never forgot that honesty, hard work and faith are essential elements in business and life. His parents inspired Don as exemplarily models of leadership, service and sacrifice. Throughout his life, Don drew upon his experience as an Eagle Scout to strive to be one's better self. After graduating from Lehman High School and Case Institute of Technology, Don started a 56 year career with the Schneider Lumber Company in 1952. There with his brother Dick, Schneider Lumber supplied materials and millwork to thousands of homes, schools and churches. Along the way Don was also Chairman of the Board of United Bank for 26 years as that institution grew from $80 million in assets to over $1.1 billion. As a member of the senior loan committee Don was known to personally vouch for customers who he believed in; often loaning money when others would not. Don Schneider was also president of Downtown Ford for over 20 years until its sale to Liberty Ford. His relentless faith in Canton and the people who live here saved this company from certain collapse, and with his partner Brad Black, created one of the highest performing Ford dealerships of its era. Other notable accomplishments include member of Christ Presbyterian Church, The Chapel of Ocean Reef, member of the Ocean Reef Racquet Club, President of Brookside Country Club, board member Lumberman's Insurance Corp and President of the Ohio Lumber Dealers Association. Of all of his accomplishments, Don was proudest of his 67 year marriage to his wife Marilyn. It has been said that one person can change another person's mind, but two people working together can change the world. Don and Marilyn's partnership did that, by enriching the communities they served with two spirits that demanded excellence from themselves before asking that of others.
Don is survived by Marilyn his wife; sister, Marla Perkel (Bertram); sister-in-law, Rachel Schneider; children: Melinda Snyder (Dave), Jeff Schneider (Carolyn), Marc Schneider (Leslie); and six grandchildren.
A memory service will be held in the sanctuary of Christ
Presbyterian Church, Friday, August 9th at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to: Boy Scouts of America - Buckeye Council, The Stark County Foundation - The Schneider Fund, The Chapel of Ocean Reef, Christ
Presbyterian Church.
