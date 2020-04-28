The Repository Obituaries
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Donald William Bourquin


1936 - 2020
Donald William Bourquin Obituary
Donald William Bourquin

83, of Canton, passed away on April 26, 2020. He was born on October 12, 1936 in Canton to the late Raymond and Katherine (Dryden) Bourquin. He was a 1954 graduate of Lincoln High School and then proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War. Don worked for the United States Postal Service and retired after 30 years of service. He was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Canton, a member of the North Canton Elks, past board member of the Buckeye State Credit Union and was also inducted into the Greater Stark County Fumbleball Association Hall of Fame.

He will be deeply missed by his wife of 59 years, Beverly (Fowler) Bourquin; children Cheryl (John) Vasiliades, Greg (Chris) Bourquin and Michelle (Sean) Sanford; grandchildren Justin (Ashley) Vasiliades, Johnny (Aarika) Vasiliades, Jessica Vasiliades, Gregory, Peter, and Brock Bourquin, Jared, Jake and Jenna Sanford; great-grandchildren Aidan, Avery and Kane Vasiliades; brothers Jerry Bourquin and Ray (Jo Ann) Bourquin; sister-in-laws Donna Bourquin and Debbie Kempthorne; mother-in-law Mildred Fowler; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by his siblings Dick, Jim, John, and Pamela Bourquin Humbert; father-in-law Robert Fowler and brother-in-law Robert Fowler, Jr.

Due to COVID-19, the family will have a private service at Paquelet Funeral Home. Livestreaming will be available for the public on Wednesday, April 29th at 1 p.m. by going to Don's obituary page at www.paquelet.com. A public memorial service for Don will be held at a later date in June.

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory

330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Apr. 28, 2020
