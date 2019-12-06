Home

Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
(614) 939-4558
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Jersey Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Jersey Baptist Church
Interment
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
3:30 PM
Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens
DONALD WOODROW "WOODY" FOUT


1944 - 2019
DONALD WOODROW "WOODY" FOUT Obituary
Donald Woodrow "Woody" Fout

74, currently residing at Chestnut Hills Assisted Living, Gahanna, passed away on December 3, 2019. He was born December 20, 1944 in Canton to the late Charles Orville and Alka Mayo (Ferguson) Fout. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of 41 years, Linda, in 2010.

Surviving are his children: Tracie Lynn (William) King and Robert S. (Amanda) Fout; grandchildren: Luke (Lexy) Fout, Grace, and Kyle Fout, and Ella Grace King; and siblings David (Mary) Fout, Nelma (Jim) Morton and Roger (Carol) Fout. Donald served in the Air Force and then began a career at AEP in Canton that eventually brought him and his family to Gahanna.

He was a member of Canton Baptist Temple, then New Life Church before joining Jersey Baptist Church, where family will receive friends Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 11:30-1 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 1 p.m. Interment will be held at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens at 3:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Missions at Jersey, c/o Jersey Baptist Church, 13260 Morse Rd., New Albany 43054. To leave online condolences visit:

www.schoedinger.com

Schoedinger Funeral and Cremation Service,

614-939-4558
Published in The Repository on Dec. 6, 2019
