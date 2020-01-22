|
Donetta Frances Slayton
Was born August 6, 1949 in Springfield, Ohio. She passed from our midst on January 16, 2020. She was preceded in death by her immediate family of father, Robert Neilson Slayton; mother, Anna Mae Slayton; sister, Barbara Strome; niece, Michele and nephew, Robbie. All of the family was from Enon, Ohio.
Donetta devoted most of her professional work life to duties as a civilian at WPAFB in Dayton, Ohio; as an underwriter with HUD in Cleveland, Ohio; and then various mortgage companies. When the industry she loved had its problems she moved with courage in middle age to retraining and various jobs in other fields until retirement. She was sustained in life by her love of animals, especially horses and dogs; whom she advocated for and undertook on a small scale with rescues, which she took into her home throughout her time on this earth. She leaves behind her last rescued greyhound (Monday) who reflects the sorrow of the loss. Her main focus of devotion was to seeking truth and she was aided in such when she found the message of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in her late teens. She reflected her joy in finding a path by sharing herself with others she met; as well as active volunteering she performed in various positions and locations throughout her life. The main focus of volunteer work, in the years before declining health, was at Mercy Medical Center in Canton, Ohio; where she worked various locations ending at the front desk where she took joy in welcoming visitors and workers alike. It was in fact within Mercy Medical Center, where she found great joy and devotion, that she passed. The members of the Mercy Medical Center in the end provided the most beautiful environment for passing that anyone could experience; and thanks from her friends Lisa Kay and Kathy Toy who sat with Donetta and witnessed her exit are sincerely and deeply expressed. To those who did not get the chance to know Donetta your loss is greater than those of us who knew her.
A memorial will be held on January 25, Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. This is located at: 735 Easthill St. SE, North Canton, OH 44720. All are welcome to the celebration. Those wishing to send online condolences or share a fond memory may sign the online guestbook at www.reedfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Repository on Jan. 22, 2020