Donis D. Wilson
Age 92 of Canton, passed away Saturday morning, November 23, 2019 at the Aultman Compassionate Care Center. He was born July 20, 1927 to Glenn and Laura (Megert) Wilson. He graduated from Lincoln High School in 1945 and served in the U.S. Coast Guard during WWII. Don worked as a foreman at Stark Ceramics for many years and was one of the early volunteer firemen for Perry Township. He was a resident of The Landing of Canton for almost two years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Shirley (Stephan); son, Bruce Wilson; son-in-law, Michael Zilko; and granddaughter, Rachel Lynn Sedlak. He is survived by three daughters, Rebecca (Ed) Wilson, Diane (George) Judson, Laura Zilko; daughter-in-law, Annette Wilson; five grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren. He was a sweet, kind and gentle soul.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. SW Canton, OH 44710 from 10 a.m. to 11 a,m, with a Celebration of Life to follow at 11 a.m. The family would like to give special thanks for the excellent care and kindness given to Don by The Landing of Canton and the Aultman Compassionate Care Center Inpatient Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Aultman Compassionate Care Center 2821 Woodlawn Ave. NW Canton, OH 44708. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
