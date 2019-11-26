|
Donis D. Wilson
The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. SW, Canton, OH 44710 from 10 a.m. to 11 a,m, with a Celebration of Life to follow at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Aultman Compassionate Care Center 2821 Woodlawn Ave. NW, Canton, OH 44708. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Reed Funeral Home
Canton Chapel
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Nov. 26, 2019