Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donis Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donis D. Wilson

Send Flowers
Donis D. Wilson Obituary
Donis D. Wilson

The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. SW, Canton, OH 44710 from 10 a.m. to 11 a,m, with a Celebration of Life to follow at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Aultman Compassionate Care Center 2821 Woodlawn Ave. NW, Canton, OH 44708. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed Funeral Home

Canton Chapel

330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Nov. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -