Donna C. (Sabarese) Ohman
age 85, passed away on "Together Again"
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. She was was born in Canton, Ohio on July 7, 1934 to the late Michael and Mildred (Foss) Sabarese. Donna was a 1952 graduate of Lincoln High School, and later was employed by Sears for seventeen years. She was a member of St. Mary Parish in Canton, the Altar Rosary Society, St. Mary's Bereavement Committee, and the Lincoln High School Alumni Association.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband on Nov. 26, 2009, Albert Ohman, whom she was married to for 58 years. Also preceded in death by her brother, Louis, and great-grandson Steven Sancic. Donna is survived by three sons and two daughters, Craig Ohman of North Canton, Bruce (Diane) Ohman of Dellroy, Michele (Scott) Reed of Carrollton, Pam (Jimmy) DiMarzio of Canton, and Mark Ohman of Louisville; brother, David (Anne) Sabarese of Woodbridge, Va; ten grandchildren; and twelve great-grandchildren.
Family and friends will be received at the Rossi Family Funeral Home on Monday from 5 to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Tuesday at St. Mary Parish in Canton at 10 a.m. Entombment to follow at Calvary Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to St. Mary Parish in Canton.
Rossi (330)492-5830
www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Repository on Dec. 1, 2019