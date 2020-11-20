1/1
DONNA CAROL DYE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DONNA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donna "Carol" Dye

of Canton, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 while surrounded by her loving family.

Carol is survived by her devoted husband, Richard "Dick" Dye; her five children: Christine Carol (Greg) Ewing, Richard Eric (Joanna) Dye, Angela Rose (Chad) McCormick, Renee Melissa (Keith) Corbett and Robert Allen (Tera) Dye; 14 grandchildren: Luke Gregory Ewing, Noah John Ewing, Abram Joseph Ewing, Paul Richard Ewing, Naomi Susanna Ewing, Everett Andrew Ewing, Gabriela Joanna Ewing, Allen Paul Corbett, Abigail Rose Corbett, Melody Renee Corbett, Evan Thomas Corbett, Nathanael Warren McCormick, Christa Renee McCormick, Melissa Rose McCormick, and Sullivan Caleb Dye (expected soon); four great-grandchildren: Ayelyn Ewing, Kenania Ewing, Declan Ewing, Valor Ewing; sister, Edie Hein; brother, William "Bill" Blount; sister-in-law, Sue Dye; sister-in-law, Helen Knauss; brother-in-law, Denver Dye; brother-in-law, Bill Dye; sister-in-law, Phyllis (Steve) Bedi; and many special nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is preceded in death by her parents, Noah and Leslie Blount; brother, David (Hilda) Blount; sister, Barbara (Wade) Gladin; brother, Golden (Joan) Blount; brother, Donald Blount; brother, Ernie Blount; brother-in-law, Donald Knauss; brother-in-law, Roy Dye; sister-in-law, Randy Dye; sister-in-law, Jane Dye; daughter-in-law, Mandi Dye; and granddaughter, Emma Grace Dye.

In lieu of flowers, family request donations to be made in Carol Dye's name to Canton Baptist Temple C/O Camp CHOF. Service will be held for Immediate Family at the Canton Baptist Temple at 515 Whipple Ave. N.W., Canton, Ohio 44708, with Rev. Delaney Young officiating. Interment will

take place at North Lawn Cemetery. Reed Funeral Home

Canton Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit:

www.reedfuneralhome.com for more obituary information and to sign the online guestbook.

Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 19, 2020
I’m so sorry to hear about Carol’s home going. You will be in my thoughts and prayers in the coming days! Psalm 116:15
Brian Abel
Friend
November 19, 2020
May her spirit remain with you and my she rest in heavenly light!
Janet Leech
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved