Donna "Carol" Dye
of Canton, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 while surrounded by her loving family.
Carol is survived by her devoted husband, Richard "Dick" Dye; her five children: Christine Carol (Greg) Ewing, Richard Eric (Joanna) Dye, Angela Rose (Chad) McCormick, Renee Melissa (Keith) Corbett and Robert Allen (Tera) Dye; 14 grandchildren: Luke Gregory Ewing, Noah John Ewing, Abram Joseph Ewing, Paul Richard Ewing, Naomi Susanna Ewing, Everett Andrew Ewing, Gabriela Joanna Ewing, Allen Paul Corbett, Abigail Rose Corbett, Melody Renee Corbett, Evan Thomas Corbett, Nathanael Warren McCormick, Christa Renee McCormick, Melissa Rose McCormick, and Sullivan Caleb Dye (expected soon); four great-grandchildren: Ayelyn Ewing, Kenania Ewing, Declan Ewing, Valor Ewing; sister, Edie Hein; brother, William "Bill" Blount; sister-in-law, Sue Dye; sister-in-law, Helen Knauss; brother-in-law, Denver Dye; brother-in-law, Bill Dye; sister-in-law, Phyllis (Steve) Bedi; and many special nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is preceded in death by her parents, Noah and Leslie Blount; brother, David (Hilda) Blount; sister, Barbara (Wade) Gladin; brother, Golden (Joan) Blount; brother, Donald Blount; brother, Ernie Blount; brother-in-law, Donald Knauss; brother-in-law, Roy Dye; sister-in-law, Randy Dye; sister-in-law, Jane Dye; daughter-in-law, Mandi Dye; and granddaughter, Emma Grace Dye.
In lieu of flowers, family request donations to be made in Carol Dye's name to Canton Baptist Temple C/O Camp CHOF. Service will be held for Immediate Family at the Canton Baptist Temple at 515 Whipple Ave. N.W., Canton, Ohio 44708, with Rev. Delaney Young officiating. Interment will
