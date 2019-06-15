|
|
|
Donna E. Weber
Mass of the Christian Burial will be held MONDAY 10:00 a.m. at St. Frances de Sales Catholic Church, 4019 Manchester Road, Akron with Fr. G. David Bline, Celebrant and with burial at Clinton Cemetery. Procession will form at the Church Monday. Friends may call at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 Cherry St. East (Rt.93, Canal Fulton) SUNDAY 4:00 p.m. -6:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Donna's name to the Stefanie Spielman Fund for Breast Cancer Research, 1145 Olentangy River Road, Columbus, OH 43212.
Swigart-Easterling
330-854-2356
www.swigarteasterling
funeralhome.com
Published in The Repository on June 15, 2019
Read More