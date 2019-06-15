Home

Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
(330) 854-2356
Calling hours
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St Francis de Sales Catholic Church
4019 Manchester Rd.
Akron, OH
View Map
Donna E. Weber Obituary
Donna E. Weber

Mass of the Christian Burial will be held MONDAY 10:00 a.m. at St. Frances de Sales Catholic Church, 4019 Manchester Road, Akron with Fr. G. David Bline, Celebrant and with burial at Clinton Cemetery. Procession will form at the Church Monday. Friends may call at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 Cherry St. East (Rt.93, Canal Fulton) SUNDAY 4:00 p.m. -6:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Donna's name to the Stefanie Spielman Fund for Breast Cancer Research, 1145 Olentangy River Road, Columbus, OH 43212.

Swigart-Easterling

330-854-2356

www.swigarteasterling

funeralhome.com
Published in The Repository on June 15, 2019
