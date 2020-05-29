Donna Faye Richards
1927 - 2020
Donna Faye Richards 1927 - 2020

born in Massillion, Ohio, to Earl and Katherine Liebermann Fenton on February 6, 1927. Donna passed away in Dublin, Ohio, May 25, 2020.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents and sister Joan Drobney. A loving wife, mother and grandmother, Donna is survived by her husband of seventy-three years, Robert L. Richards of Dublin, Ohio; five children, Rick (Barbara) Richards, Tim (Erin) Richards, Susan (Larry) Barth, Pamela Richards and Nancy VanDeVelde. Also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Donations may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 127 Cherry Road NE, Massillon, Ohio 44646.Private interment at Union Cemetery will be held for family by Schoedinger Northwest Chapel, Columbus, OH. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.schoedinger.com

Schoedinger, 614-848-6699

Published in The Repository on May 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
(614) 457-5481
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 27, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
May 27, 2020
To Ricky and family, you're in our thoughts and prayers during this time of loss. May God give you comfort and strength as you celebrate your Mother's memory.
Vicki Kidd
Classmate
May 26, 2020
Whispering Love Arrangement - BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Mark Drobney
