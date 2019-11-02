Home

Dodds Funeral Home
129 N Lisbon St
Carrollton, OH 44615
(330) 627-5505
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dodds Funeral Home
129 N Lisbon St
Carrollton, OH 44615
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Carrollton Baptist Temple
Donna Faye Wyatt


1938 - 2019
Donna Faye Wyatt Obituary
Donna Faye Wyatt

81, of Carrollton (Kilgore) died Tuesday Oct. 29, 2019 in her home. Born Sept. 22, 1938 in West Virginia, she was a daughter of the late Wilbur and Edna Kincaid Ramsey. Donna was a retired employee of the Carrollton Exempted Village School District and was a member of the Carrollton Baptist Temple.

She is survived by one son, Matt of Carrollton; three daughters, Cynthia (Dale) Newby of Henry, Va., Cheri Vandeborne of Massillon, Christine (Mark) Kalt of New Philadelphia; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; one brother, Richard Ramsey of Courtland, Va; and one sister, Marsha Dibble of Kingsport, Tenn. Donna was preceded in death by her husband, David and one daughter, Charlotte.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Carrollton Baptist Temple with Pastor David Powell officiating. Burial will follow in the Kilgore Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 6-8 p.m. in the Dodds Funeral Home at Carrollton.

Dodds Funeral Home, 330-627-5505
Published in The Repository on Nov. 2, 2019
