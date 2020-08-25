Donna Heine Leibensperger
born December 10, 1936 in Springfield, OH, passed away August 22, 2020 in Canton, OH. She is survived by husband, Robert, along with son Kurt Leibensperger, daughter in law Pam Leibensperger, and beloved grandchildren Megan, Andrew and Kristen Leibensperger. In addition to her immediate family, she is also survived by brothers in law Ray Leibensperger and Art Ranges, as well as sisters in law Nancy Leibensperger and Claire Worth, as well as many nieces and nephews, and beloved friends who became like family. She is pre-deceased by her parents, The Reverend Francis and Elsie Heine, along with sister Judie Ranges and brother, Capt. Charles Heine, as well as brother and sister in law, Madlyn and Paul Haines. Born in Springfield, OH, she was an army brat and preacher's kid, who lived on bases across the southern United States and post-war Germany. She graduated from Newberry College in 1958 where she earned a bachelor's degree in Education. After the war, and her father's discharge from the United States Army, her family settled in Pennsylvania, where her father was minister at Maxatawny Lutheran Church, and where she met Robert (Bob) Leibensperger in 1958. They fell in love, and were married by her father at that church on June 19, 1960. After marrying, Bob accepted a job at the Timken Company in Canton, where she finally found a community to call home. Donna spent seven years as a school teacher in Pennsylvania, Canton City Schools and finally in Lyndhurst, Ohio, retiring when son Kurt was born in 1966. Donna gave of her time and volunteered for many organizations in the Canton community. Her favored causes included the arts, community health and welfare, education, and her church. Under her presidency of the Canton Symphony League, she created and launched Interlude, as well as the Annual Christmas Wreath sale. These events have raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for the Symphony's Educational Program. She also has been a member of the Canton Museum of Art Board of Trustees, President of Fine Arts, chaired, Christkindl Markt many times and worked on multiple Museum Guild fundraisers. She was a member of Canton Ballet Board until her death and for many years volunteered on the annual Arts-in-Stark fund drive. In the past she has served on various committees of the Canton Garden Club and is prominent member and a past president the Women's Auxiliary of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers. At Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, she was a Sunday school teacher for over five decades, Church Council President, wrote and edited the Church newsletter the Voice, and chaired Vacation Bible School. She also was involved in organizations that helped people in the Stark County community, including the Aultman Hospital Women's Board Angel Auction, the Canton Multiple Sclerosis 2000 fund drive, Family Services, and Good Shepherd's Community Christmas. Even after falling ill last year, she still was working hard as chair for Good Shepherd Community Christmas and the Canton Symphony League Christmas Wreath Sale, as well as president of the Canton Symphony League. And, finally, nobody could throw a party or fundraiser better than Donna…she took pride in hosting and organizing many events and fundraisers that benefitted the Canton community, as well as legendary Christmas holiday parties for family and friends. For all of her work in the community, she was recognized by the Canton Junior League as Woman of the Year in 2003. After Bob's retirement from Timken, they spent their retirement years enjoying a busy social life with friends, traveling, eating out, playing bridge and being loving grandparents to Megan, Andrew and Kristen. Donna was a strong-willed German woman, and fought and won many health battles in her life, including being a four-time cancer survivor, polycythemia, heart issues, blood clots and more. Sadly, she spent her last ten months sick and mostly homebound, but still optimistic that she could once again prevail and be healthy again. We thank her many doctors, caregivers and the staff at Aultcare Woodlawn Compassionate Care for their excellent care for Donna.
Her funeral services will be held Friday, August 28th., with calling hours at the Canton Museum of Art, 1001 Market Avenue North in Canton from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Funeral will be held next door in the Great Court of the Canton Cultural Center at 6:30 p.m., with Rev. Robert Sander officiating. Internment will take place at North Lawn Cemetery in a private family ceremony thereafter. The family wants all to remain safe and healthy, therefore social distancing and masks will be required at the calling hours and service. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Donna's memory to the Canton Symphony Orchestra, Arts in Stark, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church or the Canton Museum of Art. Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com
