Donna Heine Leibensperger
Donna Heine Leibensperger

Her funeral services will be held Friday, August 28th., with calling hours at the Canton Museum of Art, 1001 Market Avenue North in Canton from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Funeral will be held next door in the Great Court of the Canton Cultural Center at 6:30 p.m., with Rev. Robert Sander officiating. Internment will take place at North Lawn Cemetery in a private family ceremony thereafter. The family wants all to remain safe and healthy, therefore social distancing and masks will be required at the calling hours and service. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Donna's memory to the Canton Symphony Orchestra, Arts in Stark, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church or the Canton Museum of Art. Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed Funeral Home,

330-477-6721

Published in The Repository on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Calling hours
03:30 - 06:00 PM
Canton Museum of Art
AUG
28
Funeral service
06:30 PM
Great Court of the Canton Cultural Center
Funeral services provided by
Memories & Condolences
August 26, 2020
Dear Bob, Kurt, Pam and Family, We are so sorry to hear of Donna's passing. We always looked forward to your visits to New Jersey during the holidays. We enjoyed the many hours of fun and fellowship. Wishing you peace and love always. Gail and Ed Stengel
Gail Stengel
Friend
August 25, 2020
We had several great memories with you and Danna. The time we spent at your home is a Memorial Day for our Nakanishi family.
Hirotaka Nakanishi
Hirotaka Nakanishi
Friend
August 25, 2020
Koji Murazumi
August 25, 2020
Dawn Hartman
August 25, 2020
Mr. Leibensperger,

Please accept our sincere sympathy. It was truly a privilege to have the opportunity to participate in your wife's care, and we are saddened by her death.
(Dr.) Gil and Chris Rowley
Friend
