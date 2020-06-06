Donna Ilene Seebach "Together Again"
93, of North Canton formerly of Sarasota, Fl., passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. She was born November 29, 1926 in Canton, Ohio to the late Glen and Gladys Oberlin. Donna graduated from Jackson High School. She loved ceramics and had a real passion for painting and also enjoyed bowling and was in the 500 club. Donna loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren, they where the Joys of Her Life.
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her loving husband of 67 years, Leland Seebach; granddaughter, Heather Beall; four brothers: Lionel Oberlin, Marvin Oberlin, Millard Oberlin and Carlton Oberlin; one sister, Mary Wise. Donna is survived by her children: Terry (Janice) Seebach of Columbus, Larry Seebach of Fl., and Karen (Rodney) Beall of North Canton; six grandchildren: Chris (Jennine) Seebach, Michelle (David) Mangine, Greg Seebach, Dustin Beall, Bryan Beall and Cecilia (Bryan) Marburger; 12 great grandchildren: Tyler (Megan) Seebach, Ashlyn Seebach, Emma Simmerman, Caitlyn Seebach, Chloe Simmerman, Austin Beall, Brooke Meeks Beall, Mia Mangine, Landon Beall, Lyah Beall, Maxwell Marburger and Olivia Marburger; two great great grandchildren, Lindyn Seebach and Annabella Seebach.
The family will receive friends on Monday, June 8, 2020 at Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. N.W., North Canton, Ohio 44720, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with social distancing guidelines being enforced. A private service will be held for the family on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, with burial to follow in North Canton Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Monday, June 8, 2020 at Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. N.W., North Canton, Ohio 44720, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with social distancing guidelines being enforced. A private service will be held for the family on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, with burial to follow in North Canton Cemetery.
Published in The Repository on Jun. 6, 2020.