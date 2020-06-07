Donna Ilene
Seebach
The family will receive friends on Monday, June 8, 2020 at Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. N.W., North Canton, Ohio 44720, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with social distancing guidelines being enforced.
A private service will be held for the family on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, with burial to follow in North Canton Cemetery. Please visit:
www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Reed Funeral Home,
330-477-6721
Seebach
The family will receive friends on Monday, June 8, 2020 at Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. N.W., North Canton, Ohio 44720, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with social distancing guidelines being enforced.
A private service will be held for the family on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, with burial to follow in North Canton Cemetery. Please visit:
www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Reed Funeral Home,
330-477-6721
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Jun. 7, 2020.