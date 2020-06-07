DONNA ILENE SEEBACH
Donna Ilene

Seebach

The family will receive friends on Monday, June 8, 2020 at Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. N.W., North Canton, Ohio 44720, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with social distancing guidelines being enforced.

A private service will be held for the family on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, with burial to follow in North Canton Cemetery. Please visit:

www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed Funeral Home,

330-477-6721

Published in The Repository on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
330-477-6721
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 8, 2020
Alluring Elegance Bouquet
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Patricia McDonald
