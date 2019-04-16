|
Donna J. Barnes 1927-2019
Together Again
Age 91, of Bolivar, Ohio passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019 in Aultman Compassionate Care Center following a brief illness. Born June 11, 1927 in Canton, Ohio to the late Harry and Elizabeth (Myers) Bechtel. She was a Bolivar resident for the past 10 years prior to which she resided in the Canton South area. She was a graduate of Ashland University. Donna retired from Canton City Schools where she taught for 40 years. She was a member of Trinity Brethren Church where she was a deaconess, served as president of WMS Society, and had been a long time Sunday School teacher. She was also a member of Pike Grange.
Preceded in death by her husband, David E. Barnes in 2018; two sisters, Arlene Heist and Thelma Watkins. She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Dennis and Susan Barnes; a daughter and son-in-law, Debra and Mark Lovetro; four grandchildren, Ben Lovetro (Matt Pekala), Kimberly (Alex) Hall, Joshua (Miranda) Barnes, Katelyn (Christopher) Foltz.
Funeral services will be Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home on South Cleveland Ave with Pastor Ralph Gibson officiating. Interment in North Lawn Cemetery. Friends may call Wednesday from 5 – 8 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to Trinity Brethren Church.
Kreighbaum-Sanders
330-484-2525
www.sandersfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Repository on Apr. 16, 2019