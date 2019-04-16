Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
330-484-2525
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Barnes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna J. Barnes

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Donna J. Barnes Obituary
Donna J. Barnes 1927-2019

Together Again

Age 91, of Bolivar, Ohio passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019 in Aultman Compassionate Care Center following a brief illness. Born June 11, 1927 in Canton, Ohio to the late Harry and Elizabeth (Myers) Bechtel. She was a Bolivar resident for the past 10 years prior to which she resided in the Canton South area. She was a graduate of Ashland University. Donna retired from Canton City Schools where she taught for 40 years. She was a member of Trinity Brethren Church where she was a deaconess, served as president of WMS Society, and had been a long time Sunday School teacher. She was also a member of Pike Grange.

Preceded in death by her husband, David E. Barnes in 2018; two sisters, Arlene Heist and Thelma Watkins. She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Dennis and Susan Barnes; a daughter and son-in-law, Debra and Mark Lovetro; four grandchildren, Ben Lovetro (Matt Pekala), Kimberly (Alex) Hall, Joshua (Miranda) Barnes, Katelyn (Christopher) Foltz.

Funeral services will be Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home on South Cleveland Ave with Pastor Ralph Gibson officiating. Interment in North Lawn Cemetery. Friends may call Wednesday from 5 – 8 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to Trinity Brethren Church.

Kreighbaum-Sanders

330-484-2525

www.sandersfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Repository on Apr. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now